New Colour Options for Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler

New colour options for the Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler models have been announced.

The Yezdi Adventure is now available in ‘Whiteout’, a colourway inspired by the snowy terrain, where this motorcycle feels absolutely at home. The Yezdi Scrambler ‘Bold Black’ takes inspiration from stealth, making it the perfect companion to slide through the night. While both colourways find themselves at opposite edges of the spectrum, the motorcycles are born from the same gene pool and made to thrill no matter what the terrain.

The Adventure is the quintessential all-terrain machine, comfortable and capable at the same time. Making every ride a breeze is its liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine displacing 334cc, delivering a peak power of 30.3PS & peak torque of 29.84Nm. Serious off-roader styling, tailormade suspension set-up and comfortable ergonomics make it the perfect go-anywhere motorcycle.

The Scrambler has a similar 334cc engine but it is tuned for a flat torque curve and a meaty torque spread across the rev range. The peak power and torque output from this engine is 29.1PS & 28.2Nm respectively.

The Yezdi Adventure Whiteout is priced at INR 2,14,942 while the Scrambler Bold Black will be available at INR 2,09,900, ex-showroom Delhi.