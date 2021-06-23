New BMW R 1250 GS, 1250 GS Adventure India Launch Soon

The new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure will be launched in India soon. The company has confirmed the same via a teaser video that it has recently shared on its social media channels.

After launching the new BMW S 1000 R in India, the German two-wheeler giant is now preparing to update its Indian product portfolio once again. It will bring in the new R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure in the country soon. The brand has also released a teaser video on its social media channels which do confirm the same, however, doesn’t reveal an exact date.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure would come with new colour options. The standard model would feature a dual-tone Triple Black and Solid White paint scheme whereas the more capable Adventure variant would be available in a new ice grey colour along with the dual-tone Triple Black and Solid White livery and other white, red and blue, Rallye colours.

Apart from the refreshed colour options, the new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure would also come equipped with various new features such as Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Integral ABS Pro system, and Eco mode. The optional Hill Start Control Pro system would also be updated. BMW Motorrad is also expected to offer optional cornering lights with the new R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure.

Powering the new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure will be a familiar 1254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine. The Euro5 compliant motor is capable of producing 134 bhp of max power at 7750 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 6250 rpm.

Currently, the Pro models of the BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure that are listed on BMW Motorrad India’s website cost INR 20.45 lakh and INR 22.35 lakh respectively. Expect the new models to come with a slight price hike.

