New BMW F 900 XR Adventure Sports Tourer Launched in India

BMW Motorrad has launched the latest iteration of the BMW F 900 XR in India. The new adventure sports tourer from the German brand is available in the Pro trim via the CBU route and retails at INR 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the motorcycle will commence in June.

The new BMW F 900 XR offers an uncompromising mix of sportiness and touring capabilities. The bike is a perfect amalgamation of sports style design and dynamics coupled with awe-inspiring performance. The striking light guides of the LED headlight emphasise the commanding nature of the bike. The fairing along with precise edges define the bike’s aggressive design while the slim and short tail invokes its athletic nature.

The new BMW F 900 XR is powered by a water-cooled 4-stroke in line 2 cylinder 895 cc BS 6 engine with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry sump lubrication . With an output of 105 hp (77 at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6 50 0 rpm , the engine enhances sporty riding dynamics and pleasure. The high torque engine offers just the right speed range to get the most fun out of the power. The motorcycle sprints from 0 100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

The new standard features of the new BMW F 900 XR Pro profile now offer s Dynamic ESA , Keyless Ride and center stand as standard as part of Comfort package Headlight Pro, Daytime Riding Lights and Gear Shift Assist Pro as part of Dynamic Package . The Active Package includes Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR), Heated Grips, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro and case holders. Further, the Adaptive Cornering Lights improve the illumination of the road when cornering for even safer riding at night.

The Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5 inch full colour TFT screen of the new BMW F 900 XR offers an unrivalled level of quality in terms of display and information in its segment. BMW Motorrad Multi Controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Mobile phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and music playback with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the bike is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.