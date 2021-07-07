New Benelli Cruiser to Launch in India on 8 July, Teaser Released

Benelli India is preparing to launch a new motorcycle tomorrow, 8 July. The company has released a teaser video of its upcoming urban cruiser. While more official details regarding the new product haven’t been disclosed, most probably, the latest addition to the brand’s Indian lineup would be the Benelli 502C.

The teaser video shows us a bunch of features of the new Benelli cruiser. The motorcycle will have a full-LED headlamp with uniquely-styled integrated LED DRLs. It will also come fitted with LED turn indicators and we wouldn’t be surprised to see an LED tail lamp as well. We can also see the dual-barrel exhaust of the motorcycle that should play a significant role in the bike’s overall visual appeal.

The Benelli 502C would draw power from the same 500cc, twin-cylinder BS6 engine that the company uses in the Leoncino 500 and TRX 502 range. It is capable of producing 47.5 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The 8-valve motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the other key features of the Benelli 502C include:

Twin front disc brakes

USD front forks

Rear monoshock

Rear tyre hugger with licence plate holder

Alloy wheels

Fully digital instrument cluster

We can’t deny the fact that the Benelli 502C resembles the mighty Ducati Diavel. Now, whether that would work in favour of the motorcycle or not, we will get to know by the audience reaction when Benelli India introduces the product in the country tomorrow, 8 July.

In other news, Benelli India has reduced the prices of its products including the Leoncion 500, Imperiale 400, and TRK 502 series. The company has also opened its 42nd dealership in the country that’s located in Jammu.