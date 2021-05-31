New Benelli Electric Sportbike Showcased at 2021 Beijing Motor Show?

With many world-renowned motorcycle companies entering the electric vehicle segment, it seems that Benelli is also aiming to explore the industry. While it hasn’t released any official statement disclosing its plans about electric two-wheelers, Benelli’s parent company has showcased a new electric sportbike that could eventually be introduced in the international markets with a Benelli logo.

Benelli is an Italian brand but it is owned by the Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Qianjiang which also has QJMotor under its umbrella. Now, as per the latest developments, it has created another company called Qianjiang Electric Vehicle which is backed by Geely Group’s strong capital and platform. The new electric two-wheeler company was launched at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show where it showcased a few products including an electric sportbike called the QJ7000D.

Just like how QJMotor’s motorcycles are expected to be eventually sold in the international markets under the “Benelli” moniker, it’s being speculated that Qianjiang Electric Vehicle’s electric two-wheelers could also follow suit. And if that’s the case, then the electric sportbike (QJ7000D) that’s been showcased at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show could be made available in the global markets as a Benelli electric motorcycle.

Going by the pictures, the QJ7000D’s design has a flair that we have already witnessed on a few QJMotor’s products. The electric sportbike features an aggressive-looking front end with a quad-light setup, most likely LED. The blue colour treatment on the fairing could highlight that this is an electric motorcycle. We can also see a pair of USD forks at the front and a single disc brake. A closer observation also reveals that the seating arrangement here is split-type and there’s a rear tyre hugger that also carries the number plate holder and side turn signals.

Qianjiang Electric Vehicle hasn’t disclosed the technical specs of the QJ7000D yet, however, going by its name, it seems that it would have a performance similar to a 600cc petrol-powered sportbike. Some of the other expected features include a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, clip-on handlebars, a monoshock for handling the suspension duties at the rear, a single rear disc, dual-channel ABS, and full-LED lighting.

