Mercedes-Benz Vans to Offer EV and ICE Vans on One Platform

Mercedes-Benz Vans is future-proofing its lineup with a flexible, modular Van Architecture that supports both electric and combustion-engine models.

Starting in 2026, the brand will introduce fully electric vans under the Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), followed by state-of-the-art combustion-engine vans built on the Van Combustion Architecture (VAN.CA). Despite different powertrains, both variants will share around 70% of components and be produced on the same assembly line, maximizing efficiency and reducing costs.

The new architecture allows for a clear distinction between luxury private vans and premium commercial transporters, ensuring a versatile product range. By integrating electric and ICE models into a unified platform, Mercedes-Benz Vans is positioning itself for long-term success in a rapidly evolving market.