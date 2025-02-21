BMW Promises 900 Km Range for Future EVs with Gen6 Batteries

BMW is pushing the boundaries of EV technology with its Gen6 battery packs, set to debut with the Neue Klasse platform. The latest innovation promises up to 900 km (560 miles) of range, bringing electric vehicles closer to traditional gasoline models in terms of practicality.

All Neue Klasse-based EVs will offer at least 600 km (373 miles) per charge, eliminating much of the range anxiety associated with electric mobility. The new round-cell batteries boast 20% higher energy density, while charging speeds improve by 30%, allowing a 300 km (186 miles) top-up in just 10 minutes via an 800V fast-charging system. Bidirectional charging is also on the cards.

The Vision Neue Klasse X, previewed last year, showcased an aerodynamic design with 25% improved efficiency over current models. The first production model with Gen6 batteries will arrive later this year, kicking off BMW’s next wave of EVs, including the second-gen iX3 in 2025 and an i3 sedan in 2026. More Neue Klasse-based EVs are expected by 2028, including an i3 Touring and an iX4.

BMW’s electrification roadmap is accelerating, making range anxiety a thing of the past.

