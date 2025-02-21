2025 Kia Seltos Launched: New Feature-Packed Variants Introduced

Kia India has launched the refreshed 2025 Seltos, expanding its lineup with three new feature-rich variants—HTE(O), HTK(O), and HTK+(O). The updated Seltos now offers 24 trims across petrol and diesel powertrains, with prices ranging from ₹11.13 lakh to ₹20.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The HTE(O), priced at ₹11.13 lakh, packs an 8-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, a 6-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, LED DRLs, and an illuminated power window setup for all doors.

The HTK(O), starting at ₹12.99 lakh, adds a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, and a Smart Key with a motion sensor for added convenience.

The HTK+(O), available from ₹14.39 lakh, steps up with 17-inch alloys, LED headlamps with sequential turn signals, auto-fold ORVMs, and a premium interior with mood lighting.

With these updates, the Kia Seltos further strengthens its appeal in the competitive SUV segment.

