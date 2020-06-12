New Benelli 302R teased, to be launched soon - IAB Report

The new Benelli 302R has been teased in China. The new twin-cylinder motorcycle will be launched in the company's home market soon.

Benelli has released a teaser image of the new 302R which says, ‘Coming soon’. In April, a picture of the 2021 302R was leaked, revealing almost the entire design. It seems like the new model won't have comprehensive visual changes. Features such as the twin headlamp, bulky front fairing, USD front forks, twin front disc brakes, clip-on handlebars and split seats appears to be carried forward from the old model.

The only significant change in the new Benelli 302R will likely be its revised 300 cc parallel-twin, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine, which should be clean enough to comply with even India's BS6 emission norms. To meet stricter emission standards, Benelli must have tweaked and incorporated certain parts which have resulted in a substantial weight gain of the motorcycle. The old Benelli 302R weighs 198 kg whereas the new Benelli 302R weighs 210 kg.

The old Benelli 302R's engine produces 38.26 PS of maximum power and 26.5 Nm of maximum torque. The new model will likely have some variations in these output numbers.

In India, the Benelli 302R was launched back in 2017. It was quick to gather a lot of attention because of its big bike-like appearance and superb exhaust note. However, it wasn’t the fastest or the quickest motorcycle in its segment. As of now, Benelli hasn’t updated any of its products in India to meet the BS6 emission norms. Perhaps, the COVID-19 crisis might have caused some delays. Could the new Benelli 302R be the first BS6-compliant Benelli to be launched in our country? Let us know with a comment below.