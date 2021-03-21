New Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Video Will Boost Your Adrenaline

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is one of the best options available in the 200cc segment at the moment. It has impressed a vast majority of riders and enthusiasts in several countries. It is the only fully-faired motorcycle available in Bajaj Auto’s entire product lineup. Thanks to its peppy performance, riding a Pulsar RS200 can boost your adrenaline. Perhaps, keeping that in mind, the two-wheeler giant has released a new video of the motorcycle that will also pump up your adrenaline. Watch it below.

The latest Bajaj Pulsar RS200 video highlights the motorcycle’s key features such as its dual projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front fairing, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, LED indicators, and more. We can also see the analogue tachometer of the motorcycle in the new video. The semi-digital instrument console still looks quite awesome.

A few seconds into the footage, we see two riders riding the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in, what seems to be, basement parking. We like the part when one of the riders slides from behind the other in style reminding us of the sporty character of the Pulsar RS200. The video ends with the brand’s tag line - Definitely Male.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is currently available in two colour options - Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey. Both feature white alloy wheels and frame. To own either one of them, you’d need to shell out INR 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering this motorcycle is a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine that comes equipped with a fuel injection system, 4 valves, and Bajaj Auto’s Triple Spark technology. The liquid-cooled motor is quite rev-happy. It is capable of churning out 24.5PS of max power at 9750rpm and 18.7Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed gearbox.

The braking setup on the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 consists of a 300mm front and 230mm rear rotor aided by a dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle weighs 166kg and has a ground clearance of 157mm.

