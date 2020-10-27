New Bajaj CT100 with added features launched ahead of the festive season

To lure in more customers during the upcoming festive season in the country, Bajaj Auto has launched a refreshed and updated version of its highly popular commuter motorcycle, the CT100. The new Bajaj CT100 comes with added features that are expected to woo in more buyers and, thus, help the company register an increased number of sales.

Bajaj Auto is calling the updated model of the CT100 as the ‘Kadak’ CT100. The commuter gets several new features such as rubber bellows for the front forks, rubber tank pads, handlebar with a cross-tube, new thicker and flatter seat for enhanced comfort, bigger grab rails, flexible clear-lens indicators, and extended mirror stems. Bajaj Auto has also added a fuel meter that should be appreciated by the customers.

Speaking at the launch of the new Kadak CT100, Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

The brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition with its strong build, robust engine, high reliability and great mileage, making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our CT range has sold over 68 lakh motorcycles since its inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will definitely attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich, fuel-efficient, and provides the best value for money in its segment.

It is to be noted that the updated model is available only in the Kick Start variant of the motorcycle. For the added features, Bajaj Auto is charging a premium of INR 1,542 over the standard KS model which means that the new Kadak CT100 has been priced at INR 46,4332 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in three colour options - Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals, and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals - and the deliveries of the new motorcycle will commence very soon.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.