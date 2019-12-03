New 2020 Yamaha Nmax 155 (facelift) revealed - Should it be launched in India?

In addition to the all-new WR 155R, Yamaha launched the new Nmax 155 scooter in the Indonesian market today. The MY2020 variant of the scooter features several upgrades over the model it replaces.

Also Read: BS-VI Yamaha FZ-FI and BS-VI Yamaha FZS-FI launched in India

The styling upgrade exercise brings a revised front fascia that includes sleeker headlights, repositioned (and relatively smaller) front blinkers and an updated shape for the windscreen. The front apron and the body panels get design upgrades for a refreshed look to the 2020 model.

The cockpit gets a revision as well, and the ride-related information is now displayed on a new LCD screen. The telltale indicators are repositioned, and they now occupy the space above the instrument console. The blinker indicators, on the other hand, sit on either side of the LCD screen. The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect system brings Bluetooth connectivity to the Nmax 155 to access functions like phone and message notification, parking location, recommended maintenance, fuel consumption and malfunction notification.

The side panel retains the two-piece finish, although the design is revised on the MY2020 scooter. The saddle, too, gets a minor upgrade, although it retains the step-up layout. The tail section of 2020 Nmax 155 gets a new, split-style LED taillights. Another noticeable change is the heatshield on the exhaust canister of the 2020 model.

The feature list has received an upgrade too, and the 2020 Yamaha Nmax 155 comes with Smart Motor Generator, Start-Stop function, a traction control system, keyless ignition, hazard light and an electric power socket.

Mechanical specifications include a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine with fuel injection system and Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The motor is tuned to deliver 11.3 kW or 15.3 PS of peak power at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Braking system comprises discs on both wheels, while the safety net (optional for Indonesian markets) includes a dual-channel ABS.

Shock absorption tasks are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided, gas-charged springs at the back. The footboard design aims to deliver two positions for the rider to keep his feet for a comfortable ride. The ABS variant of the scooter is available in three colour options - Matte Black, Matte Blue and Glossy White. The standard model gets four options - Matte Black, Matte Blue, Glossy White and Matte Red.

Also Read: 2020 Yamaha MT-125 unveiled for European markets

The Indian launch details for the Yamaha Nmax 155 are scarce right now although we could see the vehicle in our market in the distant future. With the Government of India aggressively pushing electric mobility and mass electrification of sub-150 cc two-wheelers, the Yamaha Nmax 155 will be a perfect fit for our market.

Should Yamaha launch the new NMax 155 in India? Let us know in the comments section below.