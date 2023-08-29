Much-Awaited Hero Karizma XMR Launched in India

The much-awaited Hero Karizma XMR has been launched in India. The Karizma brand has made its comeback after many years and enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the new motorcycle to arrive in the market.

The Hero Karizma XMR has been introduced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three distinct colour options – Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black.

Powering the new Hero Karizma XMR is an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-Valve engine that produces 25.5PS @ 9250 rpm and a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. Hero MotoCorp claims that this motorcycle can do 0-60 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

The new Hero Karizma XMR features a segment-first adjustable windshield. It also comes equipped with Intelligent Illumination Headlamp, Turn-By-Turn navigation, lightweight aluminum alloy clip-on handlebars, 300mm petal disc at the front and 230mm at the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

The new Karizma XMR offers a Class-D LED projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. Available for the first time in the segment, the Auto – Illumination feature offers both a convenient and intuitive riding experience delivered by the motorcycle. Complemented by the Signature H-shaped LED Tail light, backlit switchgear and the Hazard Switch, the all-LED lighting gives the Karizma XMR its unmistakable sporty-aggressive look and the visual brilliance in the crowd.