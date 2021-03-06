First-ever Modified Renault Kiger gets Custom Interior with Wood Inserts – VIDEO

Renault Kiger is the French carmaker’s newest offering in the Indian market. The sub-4m compact-SUV is also the cheapest one in its segment and has a starting price of INR 5.45 lakh. It is based on the CMFA+ platform, which also underpins the Nissan Magnite. The Kiger is welcomed by the Indian audience with a warm response. The deliveries of Kiger began on March 3, and the brand managed to hand over 1,100 units of the Kiger on the very day. Indeed, some consumers have already started to modify their possessions. We recently came across a modified example of the Renault Kiger via the YouTube channel of Car Stylein.

In the video, the host showcases a brand new example of the Renault Kiger. It is, in fact, the top-spec RXZ trim of the sub-4m compact-SUV. Talking of the modifications, the tuning house has wrapped the top half of the car in Avery Dennison’s glossy black vinyl wrap to give it a dual-tone treatment. And the complete car has now undergone a ceramic treatment, which is designed to preserve its shine. Sadly, these are the only changes on the outside.

Interestingly, the tuner has managed to revamp the interior to a great extent. It now features a black-tan dual-tone theme for the cabin. The pillars are now finished in a tan shade, while a faux wood insert is used on the dashboard. A similar treatment can also be seen on the door handles. Moreover, the seats are upholstered in leather and don a dual-tone appeal like the steering wheel. On the centre console, the tuner has infused a little vibrancy with the use of tan colour for the wireless charging pad.

To accentuate the interior furthermore, the upholstery features dual-tone white-brown stitching and a diamond-type quilt pattern. The host also reveals the cost of these modifications, which is somewhere around INR 32,000. The Kiger is currently on sale with 2 engine options – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. While the former develops 72 PS/96 Nm, the latter churns out 100 PS/160 Nm. The gearbox options on the Renault Kiger include a 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, and a CVT.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi