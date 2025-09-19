MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4: The Wildest MINI Yet is Coming to India

Brace yourselves, enthusiasts—the new MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman ALL4 is heading our way, and pre-launch bookings open on September 22. The official launch is set for October 14, 2025, and this is no ordinary MINI. This is the hot-blooded, rally-bred side of the British icon, now dressed as a performance SUV.

What makes this one special? Under the hood sits a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine, the same firecracker that has turned every JCW into a pocket rocket. Add to that MINI’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system, and you’ve got a machine that’s just as comfortable tearing up a winding hill road as it is getting its tires muddy off the beaten track. It’s the perfect mix of go-kart DNA and SUV practicality—something no rival can quite match.

This isn’t just about speed. The new JCW Countryman promises space, comfort, and safety, making it more than a weekend toy. With its rugged stance and JCW tuning, it aims to deliver everyday usability without watering down the thrill MINI fans crave.

Now, the big question: where does it fit in the Indian market?

Expect pricing to hover around the ₹50–55 lakh mark, putting it right up against performance crossovers like the BMW X1 M Sport, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, and Audi Q3 Sportback. But here’s the thing—the MINI isn’t about blending in. It’s about character, heritage, and that cheeky JCW personality. For buyers who want something different, this SUV stands out like few others.

Why does it matter?

Because India needs more cars that are unapologetically fun. In a market obsessed with “practical” SUVs, the JCW Countryman ALL4 is a reminder that driving can be emotional, not just functional.

If you’ve ever wished for a MINI that can do school runs, road trips, and still set your pulse racing on Sunday mornings, the JCW Countryman ALL4 is it. Just be warned—it’s not a car you buy with your head. It’s one you buy with your heart.