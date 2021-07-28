New MG One Teaser Video Highlights SUV’s Key Design Features

After releasing a bunch of teaser images, MG has now shared a teaser video of the upcoming MG One. The new footage highlights the SUV’s key design features and should be able to spark interest among potential buyers.

The teaser video begins by showing the flowing lines on the bonnet of the new MG One. Moving forward, the SUV’s striking-looking alloy wheels are showcased. They add to the overall styling quotient of the vehicle. Then comes, perhaps, one of the most attractive elements on the One’s exterior - the LED headlamps. They contain 3 separate LED DRLs integrated into the assembly. This unique setup will surely be a head-turner.

Another interesting element of the MG One that has been displayed in the teaser video is the front grille. It flaunts its unique styling and bears the MG logo in the centre with pride. The blacked-out C-pillar of the SUV has also made it into the video. Its diamond-like pattern is now clearer in the footage. The sloping roof-line and the blacked-out C-pillar impart the One a floating roof-like appearance. The teaser video ends by showing the taillamps of the MG One. They feature a 3-piece LED glow pattern that tries to resemble the 3 separate LED DRLs upfront. The combination-type taillights also have horizontal LED stripes on the tailgate.

From the previous teaser images, we also know that the MG One will have black cladding on its wheel arches to enhance the masculine character of the SUV. MG has also used flowing lines that begin at the bottom of the front door and raises to the middle of the rear door before meeting the taillight.

The new MG One is slated to make its global debut on 30 July. We are looking forward to learning more about this interesting SUV then and we hope that MG would consider bringing it to the Indian market at the earliest.