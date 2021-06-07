MG Astor (MG ZS Petrol) Spied on Tape, Launch in Late 2021

MG Motor India continues to test the petrol-powered variant of the MG ZS EV that’s most likely to be called the MG Astor. The upcoming SUV has been spotted undergoing road testing in India a few times in the past. And now, a test mule of the new Kia Seltos rival has been spied on our roads once again; this time in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The latest MG ZS Petrol spy pictures have been shared by a YouTuber called “Barodian Boy Jatin”. Perhaps, this is the first time that the SUV has been spied up close. We can see in the images that the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, thus, hiding most of the design and exterior elements very well. However, we can still figure out a few details. For instance, the upcoming MG Astor would come equipped with a roof-mounted rear spoiler with an integrated high stop tail lamp. MG Motor India would also include integrated turn signals in the outside rearview mirrors.

The front end of the upcoming MG ZS Petrol is quite exposed in these spy shots. It features a large grille with a prominent MG logo in the centre. The headlamps seem to be LED units and have integrated LED DRLs. They do look very sporty and add an aggressive and bold look to the SUV’s front end. The side profile of the car is also well-maintained thanks to the good-looking alloy wheels and the upswept window line. A close observation reveals that the test mule also has a panoramic sunroof.

While these are the only details that have been revealed by the latest spy shots, we do know that the upcoming MG Astor would be based on the updated ZS Petrol that is already present in the international markets. Therefore, it’s likely to borrow several features such as new LED taillights and revised bumpers, automatic AC, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, coloured MID, and more.

Apart from these, the MG Astor would also come equipped with advanced safety features like an autonomous emergency braking system, hands-free auto park, blind spot detection, front collision warning and adaptive cruise control. In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Creta rival would be identical to the MG ZS Petrol available internationally. It would be 4,314mm long, 1,809mm wide, 1,644mm tall and have a wheelbase of 2,585mm. As far as the engine options are concerned, the new MG Astor is would be made available with a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3L turbo petrol unit. MG Motor India is expected to launch the new SUV by the end of 2021.

