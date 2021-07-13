Charge MG ZS EV in 50 Mins at Fortum Superfast Public Charging Station

MG Motor India’s only electric offering in the country, the MG ZS EV can be charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes at the new Fortum superfast public charging station. The 50 kW superfast public charging station has been set up by MG Motor India and Fortum Charge & Drive India in Pune.

Present at the inauguration ceremony of the new Fortum superfast public charging station at MG dealership were Mrs. Usha (Mai) Manohar Dhore, Pimpri – Chinchwad Mayor and Mr. Ajay Aautade, Asst. RTO Officer Pimpri - Chinchwad. This superfast public charging station is capable of charging an MG ZS EV from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes. Other charging options with the electric SUV include a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said:

Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the electric SUV is now available across 37 Indian cities.

MG Motor India and Fortum, one of the leading EV charging service providers in the global EV space, had announced their partnership in 2019. Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 11 DC chargers across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. The smart chargers can be accessed by anyone who has an electric car compatible with the CCS2 (Combined Charging System), by registering on Fortum’s mobile app.

In other news, MG Motor India has reported a tremendous boost in its June 2021 sales. The total number of MG cars sold last month in the domestic market is more than three times the figure the company had recorded in May 2021.