New MG One SUV to Flaunt its Design & Tech Prowess on 30 July, Teased

MG has released a few teaser images of its upcoming vehicle called the MG One. The new SUV is slated to make its global debut on 30 July and flaunt its design and tech prowess.

We can see in the set of teaser pictures that the forthcoming MG One SUV will indeed be a looker. It will feature a very sporty, dynamic, and alluring design. One of the key highlights of its styling will be the striking grille that takes most of the space at the front and carries the MG logo with pride. The LED headlamps of the SUV are also quite large and impart an aggressive stance to the vehicle.

The new MG One will also have a sloping roofline and blacked-out C-pillar giving a floating roof-like appearance. The rear end will accommodate attractive taillamps with signature LED glow patterns. We can also see a glimpse of the SUV’s exhaust at the rear bumper. Perhaps, there would be dual exhaust ports.

The side profile of the MG One will continue to demand attention thanks to the gorgeous and sporty alloy wheels. The wheel arches with black cladding also suit the overall masculine aura of the vehicle. MG has also used flowing lines that begin at the bottom of the front door and raises to the middle of the rear door before meeting the taillight.

MG says that the One SUV will come with powerful chip technology, an active digital ecosystem, advanced electric architecture and hard-core software technology. The company also says that the interior of the upcoming car feature “practical space”. It would be interesting to see what all MG has incorporated in this car. More details will be revealed on 30 July when the One SUV will see the light of the day.