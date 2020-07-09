New MG Hector Plus to be launched very soon, DETAILS INSIDE

MG Hector recently started accepting bookings for its upcoming Hector Plus in India for a token amount of INR 50,000. While we did know that the extended version of the MG Hector will be introduced in our country sometime in mid-July, an official launch date from the company was not announced, until now. The British automobile brand has revealed that the new MG Hector Plus will be launched on 13 July.

As the name suggests, the MG Hector Plus is an elongated model of the 5-seater Hector which has already been on sale in our country for quite some time now. The upcoming SUV features redesigned front and rear bumpers that allowed the company to stretch the length of the vehicle by 65 mm creating extra room on the inside. Also, to refresh things a bit on the outside, MG has tweaked the headlamps and front grille.

The new MG Hector Plus is likely to be introduced with a 6-seater configuration with individual captain seats in the middle row. However, MG is expected to bring in the 7-seater version at a later stage. Apart from the addition of an extra row of seats, the cabin layout, design, and elements are very much identical to that of the 5-seater MG Hector.

Features such as a 7.0-inch MID, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, etc., can be found in the new Hector Plus. MG has also changed the interior theme by adding tan brown leatherette upholstery that should make the cabin feel more opulent.

The new MG Hector Plus will be available in 3 engine options. There will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit with 143 bhp and 250 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid mated to a 48-volt battery, and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel churning out 172 bhp and 350. Both the petrol variants will be available with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT whereas the diesel variant will come equipped with only the manual transmission.