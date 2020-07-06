Bookings For New MG Hector Plus Commence At INR 50,000

While news of MG Motor India officially revealing details of the MG Hector Plus’s interior and the car officially being listed on the company’s website will not surprise anyone, the company has taken the next move towards its launch. The bookings for the new MG Hector Plus have now officially commenced with a payable token of INR 50,000. The official launch of the new Hector Plus has been scheduled for mid-July and that is when we will get an idea of its final pricing.

For those who are not in the know, the new MG Hector Plus is the updated version of the company’s most popular and only model in the country, the Hector. Apart from exterior design tweaks like larger, re-designed front & rear bumpers, updated grille design, updated headlight, updated tail lights; the new MG Hector Plus also gets a minor increase in its overall length of 65mm. Focusing on the exterior, the company even plans to debut the Hector Plus with new, unique colour shades which will not be available with the standard Hector SUV. These exclusive new paint schemes include Starry Sky Blue and Aurora Silver. Apart from these, you can also spec the car in Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Candy White and Starry Black. As can be seen from the company’s new teaser videos, the Hector Plus will even come with a tan brown shade of interior upholstery.

While size and practicality is what sees the biggest change over the Hector, mechanical components like engine, transmission and suspension set up remain intact. The Hector Plus will come with a choice of three engines - a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 143bhp and 250Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid mated to a 48-volt battery and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 172bhp and 350Nm of torque. Like the Hector, there is a six-speed manual or 7-speed DCT available to choose from. While the diesel can only be mated to a manual, the petrol unit can behad with either transmission option. There will even be three trim levels to choose from - Super, Smart and Sharp.

The standard Hector starts at a price of 12.73 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect prices of the Hector Plus to demand a premium of INR 1 to INR 1.5 lakh above the price of the regular model.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.