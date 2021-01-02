MG Hector To Get Dual-Tone Interiors And More Features With Facelift

We had reported to you before that MG Motors is working on a facelift for the Hector SUV and it is launching in January 2021 itself. Until now, we had only seen exterior spy images of the Hector. The MG Hector facelift gets some subtle cosmetic updates here and there on the outside but we weren't expecting much on the inside. Now, a new set of interior spy images of the MG Hector facelift have surfaced on the internet and there's more than we expected. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

As you can see from these images, the Hector facelift gets gets a new dual-tone black and beige interior theme which looks far more premium than the all-black interiors of the existing model. The existing single tone all-black interior will also continue to be on offer as an option. MG Motors has also thrown in a few new features, like wireless charging and ventilated seats for both driver and front-passenger, the latter of which will be really appreciated in India. The overall design of the dashboard however remains the same.

Also Read : MG Hector Durability Review - A One Year/14,000km Long-Term Test

The Hector will otherwise continue with its expansive list of existing features. Some of the standout features include a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, powered driver’s seat, and an Infinity sound system and much more.

On the outside, the Hector facelift gets a new grille with horizontal slats instead of the studded design as seen on the current car. The rest of the face remains pretty much unchanged otherwise. One of the biggest changes is visible in the profile of the SUV. The Hector is quite a large SUV and it's 17-inch wheels look rather tiny and disproportionate with the rest of the body. The updated model will be using new 5-split-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, which are possibly 18-inches. They fill up the wheel arches much better and look more premium as well. At the rear, the red reflective stripe that connected the two taillamps has been replaced by a new black one insert.

There will certainly be no changes under the hood of the MG Hector facelift. It will continue with its FCA-sourced 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine and the 140hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard while the turbo-petrol variants also get a DCT gearbox. The facelifted MG Hector could be launched sometime in 2021 and it will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - carandbike]