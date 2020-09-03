MG Gloster new teaser video reveals commencement of the SUV’s testing

A new MG Gloster teaser video has been released by the company revealing that the official testing of the upcoming Toyota Fortuner rival has begun. The teaser video also highlights some of the key features of MG’s upcoming SUV.

The MG Gloster was first teased in July on the company’s official website. Then MG released another teaser of its new car last month which revealed that the forthcoming full-size SUV will come equipped with several segment-first features such as autonomous parking, emergency stop, and collision avoidance system (CAS).

Now, the latest MG Gloster teaser video tells us that the Ford Endeavour rival will have follow-me-home headlamps and ‘Internet Inside' that will make it a connected car which would allow customers to control certain features via a dedicated mobile application. We also get to see the sheer size of the vehicle. Thanks to the LED headlights and large radiator grille, the MG Gloster has an aggressive front fascia. Undoubtedly, the new Gloster will have quite a road presence.

Last month, the 4WD variant of the MG Gloster was spied sans camouflage. It is being said that the new Gloster will have the segment’s first on-demand 4WD system. Apart from the ‘4WD’ badge, the rear end of the MG Gloster also had an ‘ADAS’ badge which stands for Advanced Driver Assistance System.

While the official specs of the MG Gloster are yet to be announced, the new SUV is likely to come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 224 PS and 360 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. There would also be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor with a capacity of pumping out 217 PS and 480 Nm. The transmission here would be an 8-speed automatic unit.

MG is expected to launch the new Gloster in India during the upcoming festive season. Currently, the company has 3 products in our country including the Hector, Hector Plus, and ZS EV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.