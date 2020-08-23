Upcoming MG Gloster 4WD spied sans camouflage, launch soon

The MG Gloster was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February. Earlier this month, the Toyota Fortuner rival was officially teased by the company revealing that the new SUV’s launch in the country is nearing. While we were waiting for MG to share more details regarding the launch of its fourth car in India, the Gloster 4WD was spied sans camouflage.

The latest spy shots of the forthcoming MG Gloster give us a clear glimpse of the rear end of the SUV. While the combination taillight cluster, roof-mounted brake light, big MG logo, and quad exhaust pipes are some of the highlighting features that can be seen in these spy images, the ‘4WD’ badge on the rear left of the car should attract the sight of the enthusiasts. It is being said that the MG Gloster will have a segment’s first on-demand 4WD system.

Apart from the ‘4WD’ badge, the rear end of the MG Gloster also wears an ‘ADAS’ badge. ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance System which could mean that there will be several safety features in MG’s new SUV that will provide some or the other kind of assistance to the driver. These safety features could include Blind Spot Detection, Front Collision Warning, Lane Mitigation Alert, etc. The MG Gloster’s official teaser did reveal that the new SUV will come equipped with a Collision Avoidance System (CAS). Perhaps, it is also a part of the ADAS.

We are expecting MG to launch the new Gloster in India very soon. It will go against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Altura G4. It is likely to come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 224 PS and 360 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. There would also be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor with a capacity of pumping out 217 PS and 480 Nm. The transmission here would be an 8-speed automatic unit.