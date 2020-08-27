Six-seater MG Hector Plus prices increased by up to INR 46,000

The MG Hector Plus was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February. The company launched the six-seater version of the MG Hector SUV in India last month at a starting price of INR 13.49 lakh*. This was the introductory price. Now, MG has increased the prices of the new Hector Plus by up to INR 46,000.

The MG Hector Plus is now available in the INR 13.74 lakh* and INR 18.69 lakh* price bracket.

Following is the detailed price table of the MG Hector Plus petrol variants:

MG Hector Plus Petrol
VariantOld Price*New Price*Price Hike
StyleINR 13.49 lakhINR 13.74 lakhINR 25,000
Smart DCTINR 16.65 lakhINR 16.70 lakhINR 5,000
Shapr HybridINR 17.29 lakhINR 17.39 lakhINR 10,000
Sharp DCTINR 18.21 lakhINR 18.36 lakhINR 15,000

Following is the detailed price table of the MG Hector Plus diesel variants:

MG Hector Plus Diesel
VariantOld Price*New Price*Price Hike
StyleINR 14.44 lakhINR 14.90 lakhINR 46,000
SuperINR 15.65 lakhINR 15.70 lakhINR 5,000
SmartINR 17.15 lakhINR 17.20 lakhINR 5,000
SharpINR 18.54 lakhINR 18.69 lakhINR 15,000

Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been implemented in the MG Hector Plus. All the specifications and features remain the same.

The MG Hector Plus is available in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 141 bhp and 250 Nm and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is capable of producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm.

The Hector Plus is slightly longer than the Hector, however, the wheelbase of both the cars is the same. Inside the cabin of MG’s 3-row SUV, the 2nd row consists of captain seats. The dual-tone interior with tan leather seats and inserts all around the cabin feels more premium. Other features like a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iSmart Connectivity features, AI-enabled voice commands, and an eight-speaker Bose surround-sound system can also be found in the MG Hector Plus.

*Ex-showroom

