MG Motor India officially teases the new Gloster on its website

MG Motor India started its innings in India with a bang, entering the market with the most popular type of vehicle in the country - an SUV. As soon as it was launched, the company knew they were on to a winning proposition. Encouraged by this success, MG Motor showcased two new SUVs at the Auto Expo held earlier this year. The first was the re-deigned, 7 seater Hector Plus and the second was a more luxurious, larger SUV called the MG Gloster. The former is on the verge of being launched and the latter has now finally been officially teased on the company’s website. The Gloster has already been spied multiple times while going through developmental testing, now it comes one step closer to its launch. Similar to how the MG Hector is based on the China-only Baojun 530, the MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90. The Gloster will be made in India but will enter the market via the CKD route, with final assembly carried out at the company’s Halol manufacturing plant.

In terms of design, the Gloster has all the right components to make it appeal to its Indian customers. At the front, it features a large, chrome-finished trapezoidal grille, flanked by sleek, wrap-around LED headlamps, silver-finished skid plate and LED fog lights. Other design highlights include 6-spoke alloy wheels, gloss-black rear diffuser, chrome-plated trim all around, roof-mounted spoiler and quad exhaust tips. Overall, the MG Gloster has been designed to be a butch, full-size SUV that will appeal to adventure-lovers and business-executives, alike. In terms of dimensions, the MG Gloster measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm wide, 1,875 mm tall and gets a wheelbase which measures 2,950 mm.

In order to disrupt the luxury SUV market, MG Motor India will endow the Gloster’s cabin with loads of features as well. The highlights here include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, heated & cooled seats, three-zone climate control, large panoramic sunroof, ventilation & messaging front seats and even a 360-degree camera system for easy navigation through tight spots. If we talk about safety, the MG Gloster boasts a whole host of advanced systems here too. In its India-specific version, the large SUV is likely to feature six airbags, ABS with EBS, ESP and Isofix child-safety mounts.

<iframe width="750" height="452" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/45jtuDRjTG4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In order to power this SUV, MG’s parent company SAIC has been working on a re-designed version of the FCA Multijet II engine, specifically for India. The engine in question is the 2.0-litre diesel unit which could get a twin-turbo configuration, with the ability to produce 218 Bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque. The job of sending power to the wheels is likely to be taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter, coupled to a part-time 4WD system. The international versions of the SUV get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 221 Bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque.

