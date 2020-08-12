MG Gloster Teased Ahead of Launch, Gets Segment-Leading Features

After the Hector, its six-seater variant Hector Plus, and the ZS EV, MG Motor India is set to enter the full-size SUV segment with the Gloster. Ahead of its launch, the company has now released a teaser of the SUV.

A few glimpses of the Gloster suggests that the car will come with a few segment-first features including autonomous parking, and emergency stop and collision avoidance system (CAS). In the domestic market, the car will go up against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Altura G4. However, the company is pitching it against the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota Land Cruiser in terms of dimensions and engine options.

The car is based on MG’s ladder-frame chassis and measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width and 1,875mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. The car was showcased at this year’s Auto Expo and a few design cues included an octagonal grille with chrome slats, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps with round chrome bezel, and sculpted bumper and hood. Also on offer are a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, bold shoulder creases, chrome around the window line, chrome door handles, LED tail-lights, and roof rails.

While the interiors were not for display at this year’s Auto Expo, we expect the brand’s flagship model will come with all the bells and whistles on offer. Features from the Hector including the brand’s connectivity features, like the i-Smart unit that has more than 100 voice-controlled features will be present on the Gloster. It will come with an integrated e-SIM that is independent of the user’s phone.

Powering the car will be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The former outputs 224 PS of peak power and 360Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers a rated output of 217 PS and 480 Nm.

The prices for the Gloster are likely to start around INR 30 lakh for the entry-level variant and top-out at around INR 40 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant with autonomous parking feature.

