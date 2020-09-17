MG Gloster spied sans camouflage in Gurugram ahead of launch

After the Hector, Hector Plus, and ZS EV, the upcoming Gloster will be MG’s fourth product for the Indian market. The company has been testing the new SUV for quite some time now as there had been several sightings of its test mule in the past. Based on the speculations, the new MG Gloster is planned to be launched in India during the upcoming festive season. Since there is still time in that, MG continues to test its forthcoming Toyota Fortuner rival as the Gloster has been spied once again sans camouflage, this time in Gurugram.

The latest MG Gloster spy shots reveal the rear end of the full-size SUV which appears to be quite sporty thanks to the quad exhaust pipes peeping out from underneath the rear bumper. Also, the large and pretty wide combi tail lamps impart a bold look. MG clearly wants others to know that they are looking at the Gloster courtesy of the very prominent ‘GLOSTER’ badging on the bottom end of the tailgate.

We are also able to have a clear look at the Gloster’s rear right profile which is highlighted by the blacked-out D-pillar that tries to give a floating roof-like appearance to the magnanimous SUV. The multi-spoke alloy wheels are a nice touch and go well with the car’s overall dimensions. Perhaps, to add a bit of premium touch, MG has used chrome to mark the window sill of the Gloster.

Morris Garage has had quite a good start in India, whose credit should mostly go to the Hector. Since MG has itself set a high benchmark for its future offerings, people’s expectations from the company’s upcoming vehicles are already quite high. As a result, the new Gloster will be an important product for the brand.

Also Read: MG Gloster new teaser video reveals commencement of the SUV’s testing

MG is going to enter the full-size SUV segment where players like the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas G4 are lurking with prying eyes for any new entrant. It would be interesting to see how big a fight the Gloster puts up to stay alive in the urban jungle.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.