MG India currently makes their bread and butter with just Hector and ZS EV in India. In a bid to expand its vehicle lineup the carmaker would soon be launching the Hector Plus and the Gloster in the country. The former of the two is scheduled to launch by the first half of next month. The latter and the bigger of the two – Gloster, will be launched in September this year. However, the car has been recently spotted doing its final round of test runs, without any camouflage whatsoever. The test mule of the car, although, has its brand badges hidden by minimal camo sheets.

MG will launch the Gloster as a direct rival to the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India. It was earlier expected to be priced to be around INR 50.00 lakh, but to keep the costs in check, MG is considering to assemble it in India itself. The car is expected to be brought to India via the CKD route and will be assembled at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujrat.

The MG Gloster is not an India-specific product. It is sold as Maxus D90 and LDC D90 in international markets as well. Both of these brands like the MG are owned by SAIC, which is the largest carmaker in China.

The MG Gloster was introduced to the Indian masses for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, early this year. It boasted of a massive presence on MG’s pavilion, thanks to its massive dimensions. It measures at 5,005 mm in length, 1.932 mm in width, and 1.875 mm tall. To put things into perspective, it is bigger than the Toyota Land Cruiser.

To get hold of these massive dimensions, Gloster follows the route of old-school ladder-frame chassis. Considering the recent reports, powering this behemoth will be a 2.0L bi-turbo oil burner. The 4-cylinder diesel engine is likely to put out a peak power output of 217 PS and 480, and it will be offered with an 8-speed AT only.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.