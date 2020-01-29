MG HS (Hyundai Tucson rival) confirmed for Auto Expo 2020 [Video]

A new officially released teaser video has confirmed that the MG HS will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020 next month. This is an originally MG model that rivals the Hyundai Tucson and the likes internationally.

While India settles for the low-cost Baojun 530-based MG Hector, markets that can afford a more advanced C-SUV, such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand among others, get the MG HS. This model was showcased in India before the MG Hector was launched, in 2018, but just as a brand-building exercise.

The “Hormone SUV” MG HS is 4,574 mm long, 1,876 mm mm wide and 1,664 mm/1,685 mm tall. It has a 2,720 mm wheelbase. Powering the compact SUV is either a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine (169 PS/250 Nm) or a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine (231 PS/370 Nm). The 1.5L engine can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT, while the latter comes linked to a 6-speed DCT as standard. An AWD system is optionally available if specifying the bigger engine.

The MG HS is one of the best-looking MG models out in the market today, both on the outside and on the inside. Stellar Field radiator grille, full-LED headlights with LED DRLs that double as turn indicators, red brake callipers 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights are some of its main exterior features. Interior highlights include 1.19 m² dual-pane panoramic sunroof, red Super Sport drive mode button, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, configurable mood lighting, sport seats and red and black leather upholstery.

Like the MG ZS EV sold internationally, the MG HS benefits from MG Pilot. The high-tech driver assistance suite includes Autonomous Emergency, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and more. Advanced safety features include even Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Door Opening Warning, Blind Spot Detection, etc.

Also Read: MG ZS EV tech specs, variant-wise features & charging addresses revealed

MG could sell the HS alongside the Hector in India, with the existing model competing budget C-SUVs like the Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass and the new model going against expensive C-SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Karoq. The company could import it here in knocked-down kits and assemble at the Halol plant. We’ll know whether there’s actually a plan to launch it or not only at Auto Expo 2020.