MG Astor (MG ZS Petrol) Spied Again, New Front Grille, Taillamps Revealed

Road testing of the upcoming MG Astor continues as the petrol version of the MG ZS EV has been spied once again. The latest spy shots of the soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival reveal a new front grille design and taillights of the compact SUV.

This isn’t the first time that the MG Astor has been spotted testing. There have been multiple sightings of the upcoming compact SUV’s prototype in the past. However, in the latest spy shots, we see a new front grille design.

In previous spy images, the MG Astor prototype had a rather simple front grille that looked decent but was missing the oomph factor. Well, it seems MG is trying to sort that out because the latest test mule is rocking a newly designed front grille. It has the brand’s logo in the centre that’s hidden by the camouflage. There are multiple lines emanating from the logo giving the entire front fascia of the compact SUV a more eye-catching and premium look.

The new spy pictures also show us the taillights of the petrol version of the MG ZS EV. They are, as expected, combination-type units with, what appears to be, an LED signature glow pattern. The brake light also seems to be LED. The overall shape and design of the taillight cluster look good, too, and gels with the rear end of the compact SUV. Some of the other features at the back include a roof-mounted spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, a rear wiper, and the MG logo at the centre of the tailgate. We can also spot a shark fin antenna.

There isn’t any official statement regarding the launch of the MG Astor in the Indian market as of now. However, various speculations are stating that the new compact SUV is expected to be introduced late this year. Other rumours suggest that MG could launch the Astor in the upcoming festive season.