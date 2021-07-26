New Hyundai Creta Front Look Revealed via New Spy Shot

A new spy shot has surfaced online revealing the front look of the new Hyundai Creta. While some parts of the prototype are covered in camo, the front grille and headlights of the car are clearly visible, reminding us of the new Hyundai Tucson that made its global debut last year.

We can see in the spy picture that the new Hyundai Creta will come equipped with headlights that have a more rectangular touch. They appear to have been placed a bit lower than the current model. The front grille is indeed prominent and should give a demanding road present to the car. The LED DRLs are neatly integrated with the front grille. Apart from that, the front bumper and the bonnet seem to have been redesigned as well.

We are expecting more details about the new Hyundai Creta to come to light in the future. However, it’s being speculated that for the Indian market, the updated model would feature the same set of engine options that the company is providing with the current-gen model. So, there would be a 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel mill to pick from along with a 1.4L turbo petrol. For the transmission, there would be choices of manual and automatic gearboxes. Hyundai is also expected to offer DCT.

Regarding the launch of the new Hyundai Creta, various reports suggest that it would be introduced in the international markets sometime in 2022. Hence, its arrival in India might occur after that.

In other news, Creta’s elder sibling, the newly launched Hyundai Alcazar has witnessed a grand entry into the Indian market. The premium SUV has been received by the Indian audience with open arms because Hyundai has said that it has received over 11,000 bookings for the Alcazar in under a month since its launch.

