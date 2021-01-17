Mercedes-Benz is all set to debut their second all-electric vehicle to the world - the EQA. Slated for global premier on January 20, 2021, Mercedes have now dropped a teaser giving us a look into the cabin of the EQA. Currently, Mercedes' EQ range of vehicles consists of only two models - the EQC SUV and the EQV MPV. We have already reported to you that Mercedes will be introducing six new EQ electric vehicles by the end of 2022 and the first one to arrive from this new lot will be the new Mercedes EQA.

This new teaser image reveals that the EQA adopts the brand's latest interior design theme with Mercedes’ trademark twin-screen setup that will run the latest version of the MBUX UI. In fact, the interiors seem quite similar to that of the new-gen GLA, including the design and positioning of the AC vents. The center console however looks a lot cleaner and the dashboard on the passenger side additionally features an unique LED ambient lighting element.

Now the Mercedes-Benz EQA is essentially an electric equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz GLA and will be underpinned by the same basic architecture. The Mercedes EQA first debuted as a concept car at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Although Mercedes likes to call the EQA an SUV, frankly its more of a crossover. The design will also be influenced by the design of its ICE counterpart, the GLA. You can expect a face similar to the EQC with the large signature grille of the EQ brand along with fancy LED headlamps with LED DRLs on either side.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA will be powered by twin electric motors - one on each axle - thus effectively making it a full-time all-wheel drive SUV. While the company is yet to reveal the power figure and other performance numbers of the production-spec car, the concept model was capable of producing over 271hp of power. It also had a claimed driving range of around 400 km.

Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz EQA could be on the cards for India as well, given the company's aggressive product strategy for our market. It anyway has the larger EQC already on sale in India. It could possibly arrive in India by 2022 when it could rival the likes of the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

