Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury car maker in the country to bring an all-electric vehicle with the EQC and now, we have learnt that the Mercedes EQC is currently sold out in India. The Mercedes EQC was launched in India for a price of INR 99.30 lakh in phase 1 and was made available for sale in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Customers in other cities also could buy the vehicle by booking it online. Mercedes-Benz have now sold out the first batch of EQCs that came to the country.

This only shows how well the EQC has been received in the country and that there are takers for electric vehicles even in the luxury car segment. In an interview with carandbike, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said,

"The EQC has done very well in India and it has generated a lot of interest amongst customers. We have sold the cars we had in our initial orders. We are now replenishing the cars and have the bookings opened again."

Now, while Martin Schwenk did mention that the bookings have been opened again, we would like to point out that booking were never shut in the first place. Booking have been ongoing all along but Mercedes just didn't have the cars to deliver. The deliveries are expected to resume in February or March. Following the success of the Mercedes EQC, we have two more luxury EVs coming in India this year - the Jaguar i-Pace and the Audi e-Tron - both of which are very promising products in the luxury EV space.

The EQC gets its power from an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery that is claimed to return a maximum of 400 km of range on a single charge. There are two asynchronous motors - one on each axle, thus giving the SUV an all-wheel drive configuration - which deliver a combined output of 408 hp and 765 Nm of torque. There are various driving modes to choose from - Eco, Comfort, Max Range, Sport, and Individual. The EQC can to do a 0-100 kph sprint in merely 5.1 seconds.

The EQC is based on the same platform as the Mercedes-Benz GLC and while the silhouette may be similar, it looks very distinct and unique when compared to any other Mercedes SUV. The Mercedes-Benz EQC needs 10 hours to fully charge via a 7.5 kW charger that comes along with it. However, a 15A socket can also be used to charge the electric car from zero to full in 21 hours. Apart from that, if one chooses to go with a 50 kW DC charger, then the time comes down significantly.

[News Source - carandbike]