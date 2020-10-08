Mercedes-Benz EQC Launched, is India's 1st Fully-Electric Luxury SUV

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQC electric SUV in India at an introductory price of INR 99.30 lakh (on-road). The first 50 units of the car will be sold with the aforementioned price in six cities in phase 1. With the launch, Mercedes-Benz has officially become the first automaker in the luxury car segment to introduce a full-electric car in India. And needless to say, the company has thus set the benchmarks for other monikers that are yet to hit the Indian market shortly.

The EQC gets its power from an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery that is claimed to return a maximum of 400 km of range on a single charge. There are two asynchronous motors which deliver a combined output of 408 hp and 765 Nm of torque.

On the inside, the electric car gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster which comes with a connected tech and a sunroof. In terms of safety, the car gets seven airbags and Attention Assist among other notable features.

In addition to this, the company is also providing the EV with a wall-mounted charger as complimentary that will be installed at whichever location the buyer wants. The installation process will also be carried out by the firm’s dealership from where the car is purchased.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC needs 10 hours to fully charge via a 7.5 kW charger that comes along with it. However, a 15A socket can also be used to charge the electric car from zero to full in 21 hours. Apart from that, if one chooses to go with a 50 kW DC charger, then the time comes down significantly.

At the moment, the Mercedes-Benz EQC faces no rivalry in its segment since there's no luxury electric car available. But the competition is likely to get interesting once monikers like the Audi e-Tron and the Jaguar i-Pace hits the Indian market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.