Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Now on Sale In India

Mercedes-Benz India has just launched the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in the domestic market. The first SUV to carry the Maybach nameplate will be sold in India as a CBU unit and is the first of a slew of new launches from the German automaker in 2021. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.43 crore, ex-showroom, considerably more expensive than the standard GLS. It sits at the very top of the manufacturer’s SUV range. The Maybach GLS 600 competes against the likes of the Maserati Levante, Range-Rover Autobiography, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Bentley Bentayga.

To differentiate the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 from the standard model, it gets a host of changes like a unique chromed front grille specific to Maybach with vertical slats, dual-tone colour theme, generous usage of chrome on the bumper, front and rear skid plates, Maybach logo on the D pillars, and 23-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Additional changes include a chromed window line and chrome inserts on the pillars, grey roof rails, horizontal LED taillights, twin exhaust pipes finished in chrome, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, and more.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 can be had with a five-seater or four-seater cabin, with captain seats in the second row for the latter. The four-seater variant of the SUV gets a fixed centre console that comes with a refrigerator for storing champagne and silver champagne flutes, Nappa leather seats, ventilated massaging seats with reclining function, panoramic sunroof with opaque roller blinds, and twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Powering the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is a 4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine that churns out 550 PS and 730 Nm of peak power and torque figures, respectively. There’s a 48V EQ Boost system that offers an additional 23 PS and 250 Nm of power and torque figures. The powertrain is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels.

