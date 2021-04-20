Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S - Specifications Comparison

Earlier last week, Mercedes-Benz finally pulled the wraps off their long-anticipated flagship electric vehicle - EQS. The German carmaker has revealed every detail about the EQS, including it's technical specifications, and on paper, it surely looks impressive. Until now, the flagship electric sedan space was clearly dominated by the Tesla Model S. That said, is the Mercedes-Benz EQS finally the match the Tesla Model S has been waiting for? Well, that's exactly what we are going to look at here as we compare their specs to see where the new EQS stands against the Model S on paper.

Model S Vs Eqs
Here we are comparing Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S dimensions, powertrain and battery specs as on paper.

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S - Dimensions

DimensionsMercedes-Benz EQSTesla Model S
Length5216 mm4980 mm
Width1926 mm1964 mm
Height1512 mm1440 mm
Wheelbase3210 mm2960 mm

While design is certainly a matter of personal taste, it must be said that both sedans have a completely unique approach to styling. Although understated, the EQS shouts out it's luxury quotient with those signature Mercedes lines and Maybach-inspired dual-tone paint scheme. On the other hand, Tesla Model S is more futuristic looking, boasting a sportier stance. It also sits more squat and lower than the EQS.

Mercedes Benz Eqs Front Quarter
The Mercedes-Benz EQS distinctly looks like a luxury car and has size to it's advantage.

That said, size is definitely an element of luxury and the Mercedes EQS clearly has the upper hand here. Measuring over 5 meters in length, it is 236mm longer than the Model S. That gives the EQS a longer wheelbase by 250mm and that should translate to plenty of space inside the cabin. As said before, the EQS sits higher than the Model S. However, the Model S is 38mm wider than the EQS, and that really helps it's squat stance.

Tesa Model S Front Quarter
The Tesla Model S on the other hand looks more futuristic and sportier of the two.

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S - Powertrain

SpecificationsMercedes-Benz EQSTesla Model S
Electric MotorPermanently excited synchronous motor (PSM)3-phase AC induction motor
Max Power328 bhp / 516 bhp660 bhp / 1006 bhp
Max Torque568 Nm / 855 NmNA
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic

The Mercedes EQS and the Tesla Model S feature completely different powertrains. The EQS is available in two trims - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC - both of which are powered by a Permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM). The former features a single electric motor on the rear axle, making it rear-wheel drive only. The latter is more powerful with two electric motors on both front and rear axles, making it an all-wheel drive sedan. The EQS 580 4MATIC can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 4.1 seconds.

Mercedes Benz Eqs Rear Quater
The Mercedes-Benz EQS does not try to go overboard with numbers but has very usable performance and range.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Models S is available in three variants -  Long Range, Plaid and Plaid+ - with all three featuring an all-wheel drive system. The base Long Range variant comes with dual motors, one attached to each axle, and is already more powerful than the top-spec variant of the EQS. The Plaid and Plaid+ variants come with three electric motors and produce a whopping 1,006hp. That puts the Model S miles ahead of the EQS in terms of performance.

Tesa Model S Rear Quarter
The Tesla Model S has the advantage over the EQS in terms of performance and range.

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S - Battery and Charging

SpecificationMercedes-Benz EQSTesla Model S
Battery107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion100 kWh Lithium-Ion
Max Range770 km837 km
Onboard Charger Capacity11 kW11.5 kW
DC Fast Charger Capacity200 kW250 kW

The Mercedes-Benz EQS derives it's power from a 107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery. It can deliver a driving range of 770km on full charge as per the WLTP cycle. That said, Mercedes has not yet provided detailed variant-wise range options for the model. The EQS comes with a standard onboard charger of 11 kW with an optional 22 kW charger. However, it does support DC fast charging of 200 kW, and using that 15 minutes of charge time will give you a range of up to 300 km.

Mercedes Benz Eqs Interior
The interior of the EQS clearly shouts out luxury and opulence.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model S comes with a slightly smaller 100 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. The Long Range variant comes with a maximum range of up to 663 km, while the more powerful Plaid trim offers a range of 628 km. The EQS has more range than both the Long Range and Plaid variants of the Model S. However, the Plaid+ has a maximum range of up to 837 km on a single charge, which is 67 km more than the claimed range of the EQS. As for fast charging capacity, the Model S supports up to 250 kW. Here again, the Models S has an over all advantage over EQS on paper.

Tesa Model S Interior
The Model S on the other hand has very techy and futuristic interior.

While the Tesla Model S clearly has the upper hand in terms of performance and driving range, the Mercedes EQS will appeal to buyers for it's sheer luxury quotient. It's also no less tech-laden than the Model S, barring a few features you'd rather not have in a car. Essentially, both cars will appeal to different set of buyers.

Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S - Image Gallery

