Mercedes-Benz Trucks Expands eActros 600 Lineup with New Variants

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is set to broaden its electric truck portfolio with new variants of the eActros 600, its flagship long-haul battery-electric truck. These upcoming models will retain the cutting-edge features of the eActros 600—like the in-house developed electric drive axle, efficient LFP battery tech, 800V architecture, and the latest Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2.

The extended lineup will include new semitrailer tractors, platform chassis with varying wheelbases, two-battery pack options, and alternative long-cab versions. Orders for the new models will begin this autumn, with production starting in 2025 at the Wörth am Rhein plant.

Since its launch, the eActros 600 has impressed with a range of up to 500 km on a full charge and the ability to cover over 1,000 km a day with intermediate charging. Its 621 kWh battery pack and high efficiency helped it earn the title of “International Truck of the Year 2025.”

As part of the transition, production of the first-gen eActros 300/400 will phase out by year-end, while the eEconic and new eArocs 400 for urban construction duties will continue.