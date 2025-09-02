Mercedes-Benz Brings Heavy-Duty Arocs and Actros to Japan

Daimler Truck AG, in partnership with Y-Engineering Company Ltd., has officially launched the Mercedes-Benz Arocs and Actros heavy-duty transporters in Japan. These trucks are designed to handle extreme loads such as wind turbines, transformers, generators, and other massive infrastructure components, marking a new era for the Japanese transport industry.

At launch, the spotlight is on the Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4763 8x6, which will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo from October 29 to November 9. This powerhouse is built around a 15.6L OM 473 engine producing 625 hp and 3,000 Nm of torque, paired with a 16-speed PowerShift 3 Advanced transmission. With its reinforced chassis, cooling unit, and heavy-duty fifth-wheel coupling, the truck can tow up to 500 tons.

To meet Japan’s 3.8-meter height regulations, Mercedes-Benz Trucks developed a unique setup combining the ClassicSpace 2.3 cab with a compact auxiliary cooling tower on a four-axle chassis. Painted in white with red accents symbolizing the Japanese flag, the show model highlights Mercedes-Benz’s attention to detail for this market.

Safety remains a priority, with standard features including Active Brake Assist 6, Attention Assist, lane keeping assistant ASGA2, and Front Guard Assist. These systems ensure safer operations during high-stress, heavy-haul conditions.

Both the Arocs and Actros for Japan are built at the Mercedes-Benz Wörth plant and converted for heavy-duty applications at the Molsheim facility, where they receive specialized axles, couplings, and cooling systems from the Custom Tailored Trucks (CTT) division.

With its advanced transmission, powerful retarder, and exceptional braking capability of up to 980 hp, the Arocs 4763 8x6 sets a new benchmark for reliability, safety, and efficiency in Japan’s heavy-haulage segment.