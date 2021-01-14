Mercedes-Benz Records A Massive 42.75% Decline In Sales In India In 2020

A couple of days ago, we reported to you with BMW's sales data for 2020 in India and now, Mercedes-Benz have released their sales data for 2020. The German carmaker sold a total of 7,893 cars in 2020, recording a massive decline of 42.75% over the 13,786 units of cars that were sold in 2019. Mercedes-Benz say that the year was unprecedented on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercedes-Benz had quite a rough Q2 in 2020 with just 563 units of cars sold. They however clawed back some ground in Q4 where they managed to sell 2886 units of cars, registering a 40% growth from Q3 when they sold 2058 units of cars. This also hints at a slow recovery rate over each of the quarters. Mercedes-Benz India also revealed that 14% of its sales penetration was through online bookings.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented,

"2020 remained an unprecedented year for the industry and we are glad to make a strong sales recovery for us and our dealers. We are particularly satisfied with the strong Q4 performance registering a 40 per cent growth over Q3, and continuing the sales momentum from the preceding quarters. Despite facing prolonged market headwinds, Mercedes-Benz pursued its product strategy, introduced 10 new products that received overwhelming customer response. Mercedes-Benz accomplished significant milestones in form of introducing the first ever luxury EV in India, the EQC, and rolling out the first 'Made in India AMG', GLC 43 Coupe, underlining the resilience we all displayed."

In comparison, Mercedes' arch rival in India, BMW Group India reported sales of 9,167 units out of which BMW cars contributed 6,097 units while MINI contributed 512 units. The rest came from BMW Motorrad, selling 2,563 units. Other luxury carmakers such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo are yet to announce their sales figure for 2020. However, it is estimated that it could be 2027 till the luxury car sales go back to pre-COVID era. Overall, the luxury car market in India declined by a significant 40% in 2020.

As for Mercedes, they will looking to coming back stronger in 2021, with as many as 15 new models lined up for a launch this year. Out of the 15 new models, a few of those will be mid-life updates for existing models while other's will be all-new models for India. The German carmaker has been missing a few key entry-level models from their portfolio since we stepped into the BS6 era and with the re-introduction of these key models, Mercedes is expected to continue their dominance at the premium end of the market.

