Mercedes Mbux Hyperscreen

In-car infotainment systems have come a long way in the last few years but what Mercedes-Benz have debuted now is miles ahead of the competition. Mercedes-Benz unveiled their latest technological advancement in the MBUX department at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show. Called the MBUX Hyperscreen, this 56-inch ultra-wide curved display is one of its kind, spreading across the entire width of the dashboard. The first car that will be fitted with this Hyperscreen is the upcoming all-electric EQS luxury sedan.

Running from A-pillar to A-pillar, the new MBUX Hyperscreen features three separate screens under one single curved glass display. That includes the driver's instrument cluster, the main infotainment system in the center along with a complimentary screen for the front passenger. Entertainment functions on the passenger side display screen are only functional during a journey, depending on the country-specific legal regulations. If however there's nobody occupying the passenger seat, the screen displays a decorative graphic.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched For INR 1.51 Crore

The new MBUX Hyperscreen is powered by Artificial intelligence and it offers multiple connectivity options across smartphones and wireless devices. You can use these devices to perform vehicle functions such as locking/unlocking the doors, pre-cooling the cabin, infotainment functions, and comfort features. The AI system is also constantly learning your preferences for a more personalized experience. There's also some ambient lighting below the screen which gives it a nice floating effect.

The Hyperscreen features OLED technology and will feature a blue/orange colour scheme throughout. Mercedes first debuted the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) suite in 2018 with the A-Class and it has been on offer in every Mercedes-Benz vehicle since then. Mercedes also recently debuted the second-gen MBUX system with preference-learning capabilities with the new-gen S-Class. And the Hyperscreen is the latest advancement in this part.

This screen essentially consists of three layers with 12 actuators placed beneath the screen for haptic feedback. For you geeky ones out there, the system is powered by 8 CPU cores, 24-gigabyte RAM and boasts a RAM bandwidth of 46.4 Gbps. The screen is even flanked by air vents on either side which have been very seamlessly integrated into the display. Mercedes will now be gearing up for the debut of the EQA, their first all-electric compact SUV, which will then be followed by the EQS luxury sedan sometime in the first half of 2021. This is where we will see the Hyperscreen in action for the first time.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.