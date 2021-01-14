There Are 15 New Models Coming Up From Mercedes-Benz In 2021 In India

Mercedes-Benz has been the highest selling luxury car maker in India for almost half a decade now and coming into 2021, the German carmaker is expected to continue their dominance at the premium end of the market. Mercedes-Benz have announced that they have as many as 15 new model coming up in our market in 2021 and there's a lot to be excited about. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

The first and one of the most important launches coming up is the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Out of the 15 new models that's set to launch this year, a few of those will be mid-life updates for existing models, such as the E-Class sedan. Mercedes-Benz have also lined up some all-new models for India, which includes both sedans and SUVs, some of which are going to be key launches. The German carmaker has been missing a few key entry-level models from their portfolio since we stepped into the BS6 era and that is where things will kick off from.

The first and one of the most important launches coming up is the new A-Class Limousine which will rival the likes of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the upcoming Audi A3. The new Mercedes A-Class Limousine replaces the older CLA class in India and this is also the first time the A-Class will be sold as a sedan in India. Following the A-Class, Mercedes will then launch the new-gen GLA SUV that will rival the likes of the BMW X1 and the upcoming Audi Q3.

Following the A-Class, Mercedes will then launch the new-gen GLA SUV

Mercedes will also be bringing the latest iteration of their flagship sedan to India - the all-new S-Class - which is likely slated for a launch towards the end of the year. We can also expect the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to join the India line-up by the end of this year. Mercedes haven't revealed the full details of all the 15 upcoming models but you can expect some high-performance models, such as the AMG GT Black Series to be on the cards as well.

Commenting on the upcoming launches, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India said,

"2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners."

So 2021 will be a packed year for Mercedes-Benz India and the company is confident about these new models translating into better volumes for them in India. With re-introduction of entry-level models such as the A-Class and GLA, Mercedes is well on its way to maintain its leadership position in our market. The German carmaker had already kick started the year on a high with the launch of the S-Class Maestro Edition, a swansong for the current-gen S-Class in India.

