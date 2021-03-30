Battle of Entry-Level Luxury Sedans - BMW 2 GC vs Mercedes A-Class Limo

Both the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine are fantastic ways of the entering the luxury automobile space. Mercedes-Benz launched the A-Class Limousine in India just last week, giving the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a much needed rival. And suddenly, we have an amazing rivalry here in the entry-level luxury sedan space. Now the BMW 2GC and Mercedes A-Class have a lot going on in common - in terms of size, powertrains and luxury quotient as well. But what are the differences? Well, here we are comparing the specs and price of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine .

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Dimensions

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Length (mm) 4526 4549 Width (mm) 1800 1796 Height (mm) 1420 1446 Wheelbase (mm) 2670 2729

In terms of dimensions, both the sedans are very equally matched. It is, however, the Mercedes that is longer and taller. Meanwhile, the BMW 2 GC is marginally wider than the A-Class Limousine. The Mercedes A-Class also has the slightly longer wheelbase in this comparison. And in that context, it is the Merc which feels larger and more spacious on the inside. Also, the taller roofline on the A-Class makes for greater headspace inside the cabin that the coupe-like roofline of the BMW 2 GC.

Also Read : BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Gets More Affordable With New 220i Sport Trim

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Petrol Specs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Engine 2.0L Twin-turbocharged Inline-4 Cylinder Engine 1.3L Turbocharged Inline-4 Cylinder Engine Power 190hp 163hp Torque 280Nm 250Nm Transmissions 7-speed torque converter automatic 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain FWD FWD

Both sedans are, however, very different in terms of petrol engine they use under their hood. While the Mercedes uses a smaller engine with a single turbocharger, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe uses a larger engine with twin-turbochargers. Naturally, the BMW produces much more power and torque than the A-Class limousine. As for their transmission options, while both sedans gets a 7-speed gearbox, the 2 GC gets a normal torque converter automatic but the A-Class Limousine gets a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Diesel Specs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Engine 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Cylinder Engine Power 190hp 150hp Torque 400Nm 320Nm Transmissions 7-speed torque converter automatic 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain FWD FWD

The diesel versions of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, again, have a similar story. This time, while both sedans are using engines of similar capacity and spec, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is much more powerful and has more torque than the A-Class Limousine. However, while the 2 GC continues with a 7-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the diesel variants, the A-Class Limousine gets an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Price

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Petrol INR 37.90 lakh - INR 40.90 lakh INR 39.90 lakh Diesel INR 40.40 lakh - INR 42.30 lakh INR 40.90 lakh

Both sedans are equally competitive in terms of their pricing. The Mercedes A-Class Limousine is available in a single fully loaded trim for both the petrol and diesel versions. Meanwhile, both petrol and diesel versions BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are available in two variants - Sportline and M Sport. While the Bimmer has a lower entry price for both petrol and diesel versions, it is also pricier at the top-end. The Mercedes A-Class, meanwhile, sits comfortably in between. With such differences in price, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. If you want a sporty entry-level sedan, the BMW 2 GC is the one to go for. However, if comfort and luxury are your priority, the Mercedes A-Class Limousine does it better.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such comparisons and other four-wheeler news.