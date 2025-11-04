Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 Passes Crash Test with Flying Colours

Mercedes-Benz has announced the successful completion of crash testing for its all-electric eActros 600, confirming the truck’s robust safety credentials. In a side-impact test conducted in Neumünster, Schleswig-Holstein, a mass exceeding one tonne struck the vehicle at over 50 km/h — yet the eActros 600’s structural integrity remained uncompromised, with all high-voltage components fully intact.

The test highlights Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to safety in the electric mobility era. The company’s internal accident research team played a key role during the truck’s development, using real-world crash data to engineer advanced protection systems. The eActros 600 features a reinforced cab, energy-absorbing front structures, and a specially designed frame that shields its battery modules during side impacts.

Powered by a massive 600 kWh battery pack, the eActros 600 offers an impressive 500 km range on a single charge, making it a practical solution for long-haul logistics without intermediate charging.

Customer deliveries began in December 2024, and the eActros 600 has already earned the prestigious International Truck of the Year 2025 title — a testament to Mercedes-Benz’s leadership in safe, sustainable heavy-duty transport.

With its combination of cutting-edge safety engineering, zero-emission performance, and real-world range, the eActros 600 represents the future of electric trucking done right.