Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Spied Globally With S-Class Like Looks

Mercedes-Benz recently updated the S-Class globally, and as always has been, every new design philosophy that debuts with the S-Class eventually trickles down to other Mercedes-Benz cars lower down the grid. The Mercedes E-Class has already debut with similar revisions earlier this year and it was only a matter of time before the C-Class too got a similar face. A test mule of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift has now been spotted testing in Europe and we will tell you all about it here.

The particular test mule of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was spied with heavy camouflage on the front and rear end, hinting that most of the changes will be concentrated on these areas. The facelift on the C-Class will give it more of a baby S-Class look where it will clearly be drawing design inspiration from its eldest sibling. With this facelift for the C-Class, Mercedes' entire sedan range will again have the family look, right from the S-Class to the E-Class and the C-Class.

In spite of the camouflage on the test mule, there are certain details that can be made out. For instance, the face of the new C-Class looks a lot more sharper with a slightly protruding nose along with a new and bigger radiator grille. The bumper too seems to have been updated, although the details of it are not quite visible through the camouflage. The biggest change have to be new headlights, which are of course inspired from the S-Class. The single LED DRL brow in the headlights have also been revised for a sharper and cleaner look.

At the rear, the Mercedes C-Class facelift gets new horizontal LED tail lights, similar to those we saw in some of the newer models from the carmaker's stable. While the new C-Class might not look vastly different from the outgoing model, it does bring the sedan up to date. We expect more significant changes on the inside. Mercedes could completely refresh the dashboard with a new portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system that debut in the S-Class along with the latest version of the MBUX system.

Similar changes are also expected in other models in the C-Class range, like the Mercedes-AMG C53 and C63 models. It will all however begin with the standard sedan. Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will continue with its 2.0L our-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and this time, it could be coupled with a mild-hybrid system. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2022. Meanwhile, we are awaiting the new A-Class limousine to go on sale in India early next year.

