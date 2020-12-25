Mercedes-Benz Teases Next-Gen MBUX UI With Radical New Hyperscreen

When it comes in-car infotainment systems, Mercedes-Benz arguable have one of the best systems in the business with the MBUX UI. Mercedes's twin-screen infotainment setup for the instrument console and entertainment screen is one of the most flamboyant screen setup's in cars out there. It functions extremely smoothly with crisp, high-definition graphics. The current version of Mercedes' twin-screen setup debuted with the S-Class a few years ago and eventually trickled down to most cars in Mercedes' range.

Now, Mercedes-Benz is moving on to their next-generation of in-car infotainment system. The company has teased its the latest advancement in its MBUX suite, an ultra-wide curved touchscreen. It has been dubbed as the MBUX Hyperscreen and it will be unveiled on January 7 at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While the S-Class debuted the last generation of Mercedes MBUX system, this new Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen will make its its debut on the Mercedes EQS electric luxury sedan along with a host of new features that come with it.

Like most modern infotainment systems, the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen will allow you connectivity across smartphones and wireless devices. It will basically use artificial intelligence (AI) for all you vehicle, infotainment, and comfort functions. You can do things like locking/unlocking your car or pre-cool your cabin using just your smartphone. Based on what Mercedes has revealed as of now, it seems that the touchscreen and its functionality will be pretty similar to what you get on Tesla models.

The company have said that the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen will be a full-width curved display. That means it will encompass the entire width of the dashboard in the EQS EV. Mercedes will offer a full in-depth presentation of the system at the virtual 2021 CES. The presentation will be carried out by Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Vera Schmidt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Advanced Digital Design, and Sajjad Khan, CTO and Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz AG.

Further into 2021, Mercedes will be debuting their first all-electric compact SUV, the EQA, on January 20. The Mercedes EQA will be followed by the launch of the EQS sedan in the first half of 2021. The Mercedes EQ portfolio already consists of the EQC SUV and EQV electric van. There will be as many as six new EQ models coming from Merecdes-Benz before the end of 2022, bringing the total number up to eight.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.