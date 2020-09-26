Maruti WagonR Electric Spotted Testing Once Again in Gurugram

In a bid to expand its portfolio in India, auto giant and India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has few cars in the pipeline and some of them are reported to have electric and hybrid powertrains. A prime example of the same was recently spotted in Gurugram. The car which was earlier rumoured to be an XL5 has now been confirmed to be the electric version of the popular WagonR hatchback.

While the test unit which was spotted once again in Gurugram was heavily disguised, a few notable observation deduced include a new front fascia that comes with split headlamp unit. The electric version of the hatchback will get a new grille along with distinctive bumpers and fog lamp housing. The test mule was riding on the same set of 15-inch alloy wheels that are currently seen on the Ignis.

While the mechanical details about the car are still under wraps, more revelations will be made closer to the launch of the vehicle. Its ICE sibling in its current avatar is powered by a 1.0-litre as well as a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The former puts out 67 bhp of power and 90 Nm of torque, while the latter delivers 82 bhp and 113 Nm. The engines come paired with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The WagonR’s CNG variant recently hit a milestone of 3 lakh units in India. With a sale of over 24 lakh units in the country, the figure of 3 lakh WagonR with CNG kits also point to the preference towards alternate fuels which are cheaper and have significantly lesser emission levels.

In the domestic market, the car will compete against the likes of Mahindra eKUV100 and Tata Nexon EV. However, they are not the direct competitors to the electric hatchback as it is expected to be priced below INR 7 Lakh (ex-showroom).

However, Maruti Suzuki is not expected to make the car available for private buyers at the onset due to the inadequate charging infrastructure in the country and might be offered to fleet operators and government officials only as both Tata and Mahindra are doing with the Tigor and Verito EVs.