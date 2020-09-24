Maruti Suzuki Subscribe now available in Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe service was first introduced in Pune and Hyderabad last month as a pilot project. It seems that the program had been received very well in both the cities because Maruti Suzuki has now expanded its car subscription service in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has been launched in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in Delhi-NCR (including Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram) and Bengaluru. This car subscription program allows customers to use a new Maruti Suzuki car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

Announcing the customer-centric programme, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

The vehicle subscription market is new to India and as such offers huge untapped potential. Globally, the penetration of such leasing programme varies between 5% and 30%. The comprehensive Maruti Suzuki Subscribe initiative offers customers the multiple advantages and peace of mind from botheration of maintenance costs and insurance renewal. The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides the flexibility of tenure, it also offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance, Additionally, the roadside assistance service brings total peace of mind to the customers. Progressively we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years.

Depending on their needs, customers can select a duration ranging from 12 to 48 months. To give you an idea about the monthly fee, you can get a Swift LXI in Delhi for a monthly subscription fee of just INR 14,463 (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months. After the completion of the subscription tenure, customers can also opt to upgrade the vehicle, extend, or even buy the car at market price.

Customers can subscribe to several cars including the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA. Based on the customers’ requirements, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe also offers cars with white number plate (registered in the name of the customer) or black number plate (registered in the name of Orix).