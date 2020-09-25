Maruti WagonR S-CNG surpasses 3 lakh sales milestone

One of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, Maruti Suzuki has announced that the WagonR S-CNG has surpassed the 3 lakh sales milestone and thus, has become the most successful CNG car in the country across all the passenger vehicle segments. No doubt why the Maruti WagonR S-CNG has emerged as India’s highest-selling CNG vehicle.

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

Constantly featured amongst India’s top 10 cars for nearly two decades, Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment. Since its debut in 1999, the WagonR has over 24 lakh happy customers and it’s the first car for nearly half of them. The iconic car from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature among the top 5 best-selling cars in India since 2000. The milestone of 3 lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers. Maruti Suzuki has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers. We take this opportunity to thank our trusted customers for their relentless support to make WagonR S-CNG the largest selling CNG-fuelled car in India.

The Maruti WagonR is quite popular for its spacious cabin. The latest model is built on the 5th generation HEARTECT platform which increases the safety of occupants through effective absorption of impact and dispersion of crash energy and assures stability.

In terms of powertrain options, the WagonR S-CNG is available only with the 1.0L petrol engine which produces 58 bhp of maximum power and 78 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there is only a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer. The CNG variant is additionally equipped with the state-of-the-art electronically-controlled intelligent injection system which ensures the delivery of optimal performance and low emissions. The Maruti WagonR S-CNG offers the convenience of an auto fuel changeover switch and delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg.