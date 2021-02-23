Maruti Suzuki Finally Teases Swift Facelift For India; Launch Likely Next Month

23/02/2021 - 12:55 | ,  ,  ,  ,   | Saptarshi
  • https://www.facebook.com

A mid-cycle facelift for the Maruti Suzuki Swift  has long been coming. The carmaker has finally officially teased the Swift facelift and it is expected to launch very soon, likely next month. The Swift is currently in its third-generation. It was the most sold car in India in 2020 and that's despite the hatchback not receiving any updates since the introduction of the third-gen model in 2018. The Swift facelift has also been listed on Maruti Suzuki's website now. The updated model packs in subtle exterior and interior cosmetic and feature upgrades, but the most notable change will lie under the hood.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Teaser
Maruti Suzuki has finally dropped the first official teaser of the 2021 Swift facelift.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift will ditch its existing 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine and adopt the new K12N Dualjet engine. Compared to 83hp produced by the outgoing engine, this new engine is more powerful with 90hp on tap. Torque output however remains unchanged at 113Nm. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also comes with idle start-stop tech and that should greatly help increase efficiency. It however does not get the Baleno's SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift
The Swift facelift was unveiled in Japan last year and it boasts of subtle exterior cosmetic updates and few new features on the inside.

Also Read : India Launch Of Maruti Suzuki Jimny Still Unconfirmed

Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In fact, this updated K12N petrol engine has been doing duty on the Dzire facelift since it was introduced in early 2020. From our experience with the Dzire, we can tell you that this new engine feels more responsive both off the line and in in-gear acceleration as well. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also currently the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country right now, as rated by ARAI, thanks to the K12N motor.

In terms of design, however, we do not expect many significant changes. The facelifted Swift was unveiled in Japan last year and it only came with a tweaked grille along with some new colors. While the India-spec model is yet to be unveiled, we expect similar changes and not anything more. The teaser image shows a new honeycomb mesh pattern for the grille with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle. There could also be a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to offer a contrasting black roof right from the factory.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Cruise Control
The updated Swift will even feature the cruise control function for the first time.

We also do not expect any significant changes to the interiors of the Swift. Maruti Suzuki could offer new fabrics for the upholstery. The carmaker has, however, revealed that the updated Swift will be offered with cruise control function and a new multi-coloured MID in the instrument cluster. When Maruti updated the Dzire with the new engine and cosmetic tweaks, prices rose by about INR 6,000- INR 22,000, depending on the variant. We expect a similar premium for the updated Swift as well. Currently, the Swift is priced between INR 5.19 lakh to INR 8.02 lakh, ex-showroom. The Maruti Suzuki Swift competes against the likes of the Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.

Maruti Suzuki Swift - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest