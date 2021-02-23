A mid-cycle facelift for the Maruti Suzuki Swift has long been coming. The carmaker has finally officially teased the Swift facelift and it is expected to launch very soon, likely next month. The Swift is currently in its third-generation. It was the most sold car in India in 2020 and that's despite the hatchback not receiving any updates since the introduction of the third-gen model in 2018. The Swift facelift has also been listed on Maruti Suzuki's website now. The updated model packs in subtle exterior and interior cosmetic and feature upgrades, but the most notable change will lie under the hood.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift will ditch its existing 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine and adopt the new K12N Dualjet engine. Compared to 83hp produced by the outgoing engine, this new engine is more powerful with 90hp on tap. Torque output however remains unchanged at 113Nm. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also comes with idle start-stop tech and that should greatly help increase efficiency. It however does not get the Baleno's SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

Also Read : India Launch Of Maruti Suzuki Jimny Still Unconfirmed

Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In fact, this updated K12N petrol engine has been doing duty on the Dzire facelift since it was introduced in early 2020. From our experience with the Dzire, we can tell you that this new engine feels more responsive both off the line and in in-gear acceleration as well. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also currently the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country right now, as rated by ARAI, thanks to the K12N motor.

In terms of design, however, we do not expect many significant changes. The facelifted Swift was unveiled in Japan last year and it only came with a tweaked grille along with some new colors. While the India-spec model is yet to be unveiled, we expect similar changes and not anything more. The teaser image shows a new honeycomb mesh pattern for the grille with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle. There could also be a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to offer a contrasting black roof right from the factory.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.